IRS Says There Are No Plans to Extend Tax-Filing Deadline Beyond April 15

In mid-January, the IRS said it would begin accepting returns on Feb. 12 — a later date than usual.

Last year, the tax-filing deadline was pushed off to July 15 from April 15.

Don't count on having extra time to get your tax return filed this year like you did in 2020.

The IRS said Thursday it has no plans to extend the standard filing deadline of April 15.

This comes despite the agency delaying the start date for accepting returns to Friday (Feb. 12), when it usually begins doing so in late January.

Last year, in the midst of Covid-related shutdowns, the agency ended up pushing the deadline for 2019 returns to July 15, giving individuals and businesses an extra 90 days to file and pay any amount owed. The IRS also had delayed the 2020 due dates for first- and second-quarter estimated payments.

If you will need more time to prepare and file your tax return, you can always request an extension from the IRS. Be aware that this won't grant you more time to pay what you owe without facing potential penalties.

The agency expects more than 150 million tax returns to be filed this year, with the vast majority before the April 15 deadline. The average refund last year was about $2,500.

More from Personal Finance:

Avoid these mistakes when rolling over 401(k) to IRA

Some newlyweds end up facing a 'marriage tax penalty'

Tax filing season officially begins Friday