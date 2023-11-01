Money Report

IRS announces 2024 retirement account contribution limits: $23,000 for 401(k) plans, $7,000 for IRAs

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

  • The IRS has increased the 401(k) plan contribution limits for 2024, allowing employees to defer up to $23,000 into workplace plans, up from $22,500 in 2023.
  • The agency also boosted contributions for individual retirement accounts to $7,000 for 2024, up from $6,500.

The IRS has announced new 2024 investor contribution limits for 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts and other retirement accounts.

The employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans is increasing to $23,000 in 2024, up from $22,500 in 2023, and catch-up contributions for savers age 50 and older will remain unchanged at $7,500. The new amounts also apply to 403(b) plans, most 457 plans and Thrift Savings Plans.

The agency also boosted contribution limits for IRAs, allowing investors to save $7,000 in 2024, up from $6,500 in 2023. Catch-up contributions will remain unchanged at $1,000.

In 2024, more Americans may qualify for Roth IRA contributions, with the adjusted gross income phaseout range rising to between $146,000 and $161,000 for single individuals and heads of households, up from between $138,000 and $153,000 in 2023.

The Roth IRA contribution phaseout for married couples filing together will rise to between $230,000 and $240,000 in 2024, up from between $218,000 and $228,000.

The IRS also increased income ranges to qualify for the retirement savings contributions credit and the ability to deduct pretax IRA deposits with a workplace plan.

