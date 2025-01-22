Investors may be able to file taxes for free this season. Here’s who qualifies

There's less than a week until tax season kicks off on Jan. 27 — and investors may have more options to file returns for free than previous years.

There's less than a week until tax season kicks off on Jan. 27 — and investors may have more options to file returns for free than in previous years.

Typically, investors need certain tax forms to file returns, including Form 1099-B for capital gains and losses and Form 1099-DIV for dividends and capital gains distributions. Form 1099-INT covers interest income from savings accounts, certificates of deposit, Series I bonds, Treasury bills and more.

Plus, retirees may receive Form 1099-R for withdrawals from 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts, pensions and other distributions.

Here are three free tax filing options to consider this season, depending on your situation.

1. IRS Direct File

This season, IRS Direct File, the agency's free filing program, has expanded to 25 states. It covers more than 30 million taxpayers across eligible states, according to U.S. Department of the Treasury estimates.

"We're excited about the improvements to Direct File and the millions more taxpayers who will be eligible to use the service this year," former IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a press release in October.

During the pilot in 2024, the program covered simple returns, including filings with interest of $1,500 or less. But for the 2025 filing season, the program supports interest above $1,500 and Alaska residents who receive the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend.

The program doesn't currently cover other investment income, including capital gains and dividends.

Starting in March, Direct File will also support distributions from most company retirement plans, such as 401(k) plans, pensions and more. But you can't use the service if you withdrew funds from an IRA.

2. IRS Free File

Another option, IRS Free File, is a public-private partnership between the agency and the Free File Alliance, a nonprofit coalition of tax software companies.

This season, you can use IRS Free File if your adjusted gross income, or AGI, was $84,000 or less in 2024.

Eight software partners will accept the most commonly used tax forms and schedules, explained Tim Hugo, executive director of the Free File Alliance. Those include Schedule B for interest and ordinary dividends and Schedule D for capital gains and losses. These Schedules cover investing forms, such as 1099-INT over $1,500 and certain items from Forms 1099-B and 1099-DIV.

"It really is a great tool that can serve millions of Americans that just nobody knows about," Hugo said.

3. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance

If your want more guidance, you may also qualify for free tax prep from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, a program managed by the IRS.

For the 2025 season, you'll qualify for VITA with an adjusted gross income of $67,000 or less.



The program's scope includes coverage for investors, including Forms 1099-INT, 1099-B and 1099-DIV, with certain limitations. VITA also covers Form 1099-R for retirement income with some exclusions. The program won't cover cryptocurrency transactions for 2024 filings.