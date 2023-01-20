IMF's Georgieva and ECB's Lagarde Discuss the Future of Global Growth at Davos

[The stream is slated to start at 5 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders and policymakers discuss the future of growth at Davos, Switzerland, and the policies needed to stabilize the global economy.

Joining CNBC is Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, Larry Summers, Charles W. Eliot University Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Kuroda Haruhiko, governor of the Bank of Japan.

