Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IMAX CEO expects $1.2 billion in box office receipts this year, the best in the company's history

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

General atmosphere during the Imax private screening for the movie “First Man” at an Imax AMC Theater in New York City on Oct. 10, 2018.
Lars Niki | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
  • IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond expects $1.2 billion in box office receipts in 2025, fueled by a strong domestic movie slate and improved ticket sales in China.
  • Gelfond pointed to several blockbuster titles slated for release in the next 10 months, including a new "Mission Impossible," a live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" film, another "Jurassic Park" installment, a sequel to "Zootopia" and a third "Avatar" release.
  • Aiding IMAX's lofty box office goals is the Chinese title "Ne Zha 2," which has already garnered $1.6 billion globally, $135 million of which came from IMAX screenings.

An "embarrassment of riches" at the box office could fuel a $1.2 billion year for IMAX, CEO Rich Gelfond told CNBC on Friday.

That volume would mark the best box office haul for the company, which specializes in high-resolution cameras, film formats, projectors and theaters.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"I think it's going to be a very strong year," Gelfond said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "The first thing that drives that is the slate."

Gelfond pointed to several blockbuster titles slated for release in the next 10 months, including a new "Mission Impossible," a live-action "How to Train Your Dragon" film, another "Jurassic Park" installment, a sequel to "Zootopia" and a third "Avatar" release.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Hollywood production issues led to fewer theatrical releases and smaller ticket sales in 2024, with box office receipts down 3.4% from 2023 to $8.74 billion. Already, the 2025 slate appears more robust, with more titles and bigger franchise films.

Aiding IMAX's lofty box office goals is the Chinese title "Ne Zha 2," which has already garnered $1.6 billion globally. It is the first film to have topped $1 billion in a single country. Gelfond noted that IMAX accounted for $135 million of the film's total box office.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Yes, you still have to pay your student loans if the Department of Education is eliminated, legal expert says—what borrowers should know

news 49 mins ago

Shortage of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic drugs is resolved, FDA says

"We've done more box office in China in the first six weeks of this year than we did the whole year last year," he said.

He added that "Ne Zha 2" is doing "like $100 million a day," and that IMAX has accounted for around 13% of the film's box office receipts.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal is the distributor of "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Jurassic World Rebirth."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us