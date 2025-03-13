Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘I'm not going to bend at all': Trump doubles down on tariff plans as stocks sink

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 13, 2025.
Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump doubled down on his escalating tariff plans.
  • "I'm not going to bend at all," Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
  • The comments came as major stock indexes continued to tumble, with the S&P 500 falling 10% from its recent highs and entering correction territory.

President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his escalating tariff plans, even as his economic agenda continued to rattle investors and contribute to a weekslong stock market sell-off.

"I'm not going to bend at all," Trump said when asked about his tariff plans during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We've been ripped off for years, and we're not going to be ripped off anymore," he said.

Trump specifically said he would not change his mind about enacting sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" on other countries that put up trade barriers to U.S. goods. The White House has said those tariffs are set to take effect April 2.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump's comments came as major stock indexes continued to tumble Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling 10% from its recent highs and entering correction territory.

Numerous analysts and business leaders have warned that Trump's tariffs, and his unpredictable use of them, are sowing chaos in the markets.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Comcast expands partnership with Olympics, extends media rights through 2036

news 21 mins ago

DC housing market shows signs of cracks amid mass federal layoffs

But Trump has continued to issue new tariff threats this week, as he seeks to hit back at countries that have retaliated against his actions.

After new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect Wednesday, the European Union responded by announcing a plan to impose a 50% tariff on imports of American whiskey and other U.S. goods.

Trump lashed out Thursday morning, declaring that he would slap 200% tariffs on EU alcohol exports — including all wines and French champagnes — unless the bloc dropped its countermeasure.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us