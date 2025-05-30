I'm a dietician and microbiome researcher: The gut-friendly breakfast I eat every day

Hannah Holscher, a registered dietitian and microbiome researcher, teaches classes about nutrition at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is also the Director of the Nutrition and Human Microbiome Laboratory.



At the lab on the school's campus in Champaign, Holscher and her team analyze biological samples like blood, stool and urine, and sift through large data sets from existing microbiome research to better understand "how the microbes in our body are able to break down components in foods that our own human enzymes can't digest," she told CNBC Make It in January.



Holscher's work helps inform how people should eat to maintain or improve their health and well-being. She also uses what she's learned while studying the human microbiome to shape her own diet.



And Holscher makes sure to get one vital nutrient in as often as possible for optimal gut health: "[I] try to get my recommended amount of fiber every day, which is going to be right around 25 grams."

On average, American adults typically eat just 10 to 15 grams of total fiber a day, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

The gut-friendly breakfasts this dietician eats every day

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

To prioritize her gut health, Holscher frontloads her day with foods rich in dietary fiber or probiotics. Some fiber-rich foods are leafy greens, berries, apples, avocados and chia seeds

A typical breakfast for Holscher looks like:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Overnight oats with whole rolled oats, chia seeds, flax seeds, milk, berries and honey

High-fiber cereal

Yogurt and granola

"I work really hard to try to prioritize consuming different plant-based foods: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes."

Want to boost your confidence, income and career success? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online courses, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that you didn't learn in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL to purchase any course at a discount of 30% off the regular course price (plus tax). Offer valid from 12:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on May 19, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2025. Terms and restrictions apply.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.