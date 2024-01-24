IBM shares rise after earnings top estimates in ‘uncertain, volatile' economy

IBM surpassed estimates on the top and bottom lines and ended 2023 with more free cash flow than it had projected.

The tech and services provider plans to buy two software assets during the quarter.

The distributed infrastructure category in particular, containing servers with IBM's Power chips, accelerated to 8% growth.

IBM shares rose as much as 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after the tech and services provider announced fourth-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Here's how the company did, compared to the consensus among analysts surveyed by LSEG:

Earnings: $3.87 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.78 per share expected.

$3.87 per share, adjusted, vs. $3.78 per share expected. Revenue: $17.38 billion, vs. $17.30 billion expected.

IBM's revenue increased 4% year over year for the quarter, according to a statement. Net income, at $3.29 billion, or $3.55 per share, increased from $2.71 billion, or $2.96 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The company confronted "a very challenging, uncertain, volatile macroeconomic environment," finance chief James Kavanaugh said in an interview with CNBC.

Free cash flow for the year totaled $11.2 billion, more than the $10.5 billion figure that management had called for.

IBM said software revenue came to $7.51 billion, up 3% but less than the $7.67 billion consensus among analysts surveyed by StreetAccount.

Consulting revenue, at $5.05 billion, grew about 6% and ended up less than the $5.12 StreetAccount consensus.

Revenue from infrastructure, such as mainframe computers, totaled $4.60 billion, up around 3%. The StreetAccount consensus was $4.28 billion. The distributed infrastructure category in particular, containing servers with IBM's Power chips, accelerated to 8% growth, compared to a decline of 4% in the third quarter.

During the quarter, IBM introduced a $500 million venture fund targeting enterprise artificial intelligence startups, and it announced plans to pay 2.13 billion euros ($2.32 billion at the current exchange rate) for StreamSets and webMethods, two businesses majority-owned by Software AG.

With respect to guidance, IBM said it sees $12 billion in 2024 free cash flow and revenue growth in the mid-single digits at constant currency.

Notwithstanding the after-hours move, IBM shares are up about 7% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 U.S. stock index has gained 2% over the same period.

Executives will discuss the results on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

— CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

