Hunter Biden seeks dismissal of criminal cases, cites Trump classified documents ruling

Lawyers for Hunter Biden on Thursday asked federal judges in California and Delaware to dismiss the criminal cases against him in their courts, citing a recent opinion by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the dismissal this week of the criminal classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

Biden's lawyers pointed to those rulings in arguing that the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel for prosecutions of the son of President Joe Biden was unconstitutional.

Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted in Delaware federal court in June of three felony counts related to his purchase of a handgun in Delaware in 2018 while being a user and addict of crack cocaine.

He is awaiting trial in Los Angeles federal court on federal tax crime charges.

