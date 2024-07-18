Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Hunter Biden seeks dismissal of criminal cases, cites Trump classified documents ruling

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images
  • Lawyers for Hunter Biden on Thursday asked federal judges in California and Delaware to dismiss the criminal cases against him in their courts.
  • Biden's lawyers cited a recent opinion by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the dismissal this week of the criminal classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.
  • Defense lawyers pointed to those rulings in arguing that the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel for prosecutions of Biden was unconstitutional.
  • Hunter Biden is the son of President Joe Biden, who as of now plans to face Trump in November's election.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden on Thursday asked federal judges in California and Delaware to dismiss the criminal cases against him in their courts, citing a recent opinion by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the dismissal this week of the criminal classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

Biden's lawyers pointed to those rulings in arguing that the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel for prosecutions of the son of President Joe Biden was unconstitutional.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Hunter Biden, 54, was convicted in Delaware federal court in June of three felony counts related to his purchase of a handgun in Delaware in 2018 while being a user and addict of crack cocaine.

He is awaiting trial in Los Angeles federal court on federal tax crime charges.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us