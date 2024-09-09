Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Huawei's tri-fold phone gets 2.7 million pre-orders ahead of Apple's iPhone 16 launch

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC

Huawei is planning to release a three-fold smartphone on Sept. 10, just hours after Apple’s scheduled new iPhone launch.
Cfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images
  • Huawei has received more than 2.7 million pre-orders for its new, tri-fold smartphone, its website showed on Monday.
  • The Chinese company began pre-orders for its Mate XT midday on Saturday.
  • That was more than two days ahead of Apple's planned iPhone 16 launch in the early morning Tuesday Beijing time.

BEIJING — Huawei has received more than 2.7 million pre-orders for its tri-fold smartphone, its website showed on Monday.

The Chinese company began pre-orders for its Mate XT midday on Saturday. That was more than two days ahead of Apple's planned iPhone 16 launch early morning Tuesday Beijing time.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Huawei had previously announced it would launch a new product at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The company has yet to share a price for the Mate XT. The device is set to officially being sales on Sept. 20.

Apple fell out of the list of top five smartphone vendors in China in the second quarter, according to Canalys. It was the first time that domestic players held all five spots, the firm said.

Huawei ranked fourth by market share with 10.6 million smartphones shipped, according to Canalys.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The firm only shared shipments for the top five vendors. Apple shipped 10 million phones in the first quarter.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

K-pop is more popular than ever, but that isn't helping agency stock prices

news 3 hours ago

China's CPI climbs by a less-than-expected 0.6% as transport and home goods prices fall

Huawei already sells folding and flip phones, as do its Chinese competitors. Apple has yet to expand into those categories.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us