HSBC to exit M&A and capital markets businesses in UK, Europe and the U.S.

The bank is preparing to wind down its M&A and equity capital markets businesses in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to simplify HSBC and increase leadership in our areas of strength, we are finalising a review of our Investment Banking business," a spokesperson said Tuesday.

The news comes as HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery, who stepped into the leadership role last year, embarks the lender on a broader overhaul targeting cost-cutting efforts.

HSBC is preparing to wind down its M&A and equity capital markets businesses in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. amid a broader overhaul of its investment banking operations.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to simplify HSBC and increase leadership in our areas of strength, we are finalising a review of our Investment Banking business," a spokesperson said Tuesday. "We will retain more focused M&A and equity capital markets capabilities in Asia and the Middle East and will begin to wind-down our M&A and equity capital markets activities in the UK, Europe, and the US, subject to local legal requirements."

Global investment banking brought in $544 million in the six months to June 30, accounting for just 6.2% of the bank's net income over the period, according to HSBC's interim report.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

London-listed shares of HSBC were down 0.16% at 11:50 a.m. London time.

The news, first reported by Bloomberg, comes as HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery, who stepped into the leadership role last year, embarks the lender on a broader overhaul targeting cost-cutting efforts.

Back in October, the bank unveiled plans for a new geographic setup and set out to consolidate its operations into four business units, divided between an "Eastern markets" branch — reuniting Asia-Pacific and the Middle East — and a "Western markets" division, comprising the non-ringed-fenced U.K. bank, the continental European business and the Americas.

HSBC, which is due to post annual results on Feb. 19, has benefitted alongside other European lenders from a stretch of high interest rates, but must now brace for the loss as the European Central Bank continues to relax its monetary policy. The bank most recently reported pre-tax profit of $8.5 billion in the third quarter, coming ahead of analyst expectations near $8 billion, according to LSEG data. At the time, the lender also announced a $3-billion share buyback.

The bank has also been weathering change at the top, with its first female Chief Finance Officer Pam Kaur taking office this month and with long-serving chair Mark Tucker expected to step down in 2026, according to Sky News.