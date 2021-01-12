Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

How This Couple Paid Off Their $195,000 Mortgage in Under 4 Years

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Taking 30 years to pay off your home is a fairly standard practice for many Americans.

And it's easy to see why.

The average homeowner in the U.S. owes more than $215,000 on their mortgage, according to data from Experian.

Money Report

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

House Set to Call on Pence, Cabinet to Remove Trump From Office

Coronavirus 34 mins ago

US Will Require Negative Covid Tests for Inbound International Air Travel

Andy and Nicole Hill bought their dream home just outside of Detroit at the end of 2013.

But they felt that being locked into a mortgage for the next 15 to 30 years would limit some of their life goals, so they came to an agreement: They would pay the house off in under five years.

The Hills, both 37, made their first payment on the $195,000 mortgage in January 2014 and their final payment in November 2017.

To stay on track, the couple and their two kids made saving money a family event by hosting regular budget parties to eat pizza and plan out their monthly budgets.

Check out this video to see exactly how the couple budgeted their money, other techniques they used and what they plan to do next.

More from Invest in You:
How Walmart and other big firms try to recruit more teenage employees
How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeDetroitsavings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us