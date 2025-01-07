How much money you need to retire in every U.S. state—it’s more than $700,000

Where you retire could change your savings needs by as much as $1.49 million, according to a new analysis by GoBankingRates.
In Hawaii, you need around $2.21 million to retire at 65 and cover essential living expenses — including housing, groceries, transportation, utilities and health care — for 25 years. That's the highest minimum required in any U.S. state. By comparison, West Virginia requires just $712,913, the lowest amount needed to cover these same basic costs.
The estimates are based on average annual living expenses for each state, using the most recent data available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. After subtracting average Social Security income from the annual expenditures, GoBankingRates divided the remaining amount by 4%, following a common rule of thumb for safely drawing down retirement savings. It's worth noting that these figures reflect the bare minimum needed to retire and don't account for discretionary spending like travel or entertainment.
While housing is the biggest factor driving cost differences between states, significant variations in health care, utilities and transportation also play a role. While these estimates offer a helpful starting point for savings, they're averages and may not fully account for other factors like inflation, lifestyle changes or unexpected expenses.
Here's a look the expected total needed for retirement at age 65 in each state:
Alabama
- Annual cost of living: $53,357
- Savings you need to retire: $773,000
Alaska
- Annual cost of living: $74,147
- Savings you need to retire: $1,292,753
Arizona
- Annual cost of living: $67,778
- Savings you need to retire: $1,133,522
Arkansas
- Annual cost of living: $53,477
- Savings you need to retire: $776,005
California
- Annual cost of living: $86,946
- Savings you need to retire: $1,612,716
Colorado
- Annual cost of living: $61,709
- Savings you need to retire: $981,803
Connecticut
- Annual cost of living: $67,117
- Savings you need to retire: $1,116,998
Delaware
- Annual cost of living: $60,207
- Savings you need to retire: $944,248
Florida
- Annual cost of living: $61,529
- Savings you need to retire: $977,296
Georgia
- Annual cost of living: $54,980
- Savings you need to retire: $813,559
Hawaii
- Annual cost of living: $110,921
- Savings you need to retire: $2,212,084
Idaho
- Annual cost of living: $61,289
- Savings you need to retire: $971,288
Illinois
- Annual cost of living: $57,383
- Savings you need to retire: $873,646
Indiana
- Annual cost of living: $54,859
- Savings you need to retire: $810,555
Iowa
- Annual cost of living: $54,319
- Savings you need to retire: $797,035
Kansas
- Annual cost of living: $52,095
- Savings you need to retire: $741,455
Kentucky
- Annual cost of living: $55,821
- Savings you need to retire: $834,590
Louisiana
- Annual cost of living: $56,181
- Savings you need to retire: $843,603
Maine
- Annual cost of living: $68,199
- Savings you need to retire: $1,144,038
Maryland
- Annual cost of living: $59,426
- Savings you need to retire: $924,720
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of living: $88,268
- Savings you need to retire: $1,645,764
Michigan
- Annual cost of living: $55,460
- Savings you need to retire: $825,577
Minnesota
- Annual cost of living: $57,263
- Savings you need to retire: $870,642
Mississippi
- Annual cost of living: $52,576
- Savings you need to retire: $753,472
Missouri
- Annual cost of living: $53,477
- Savings you need to retire: $776,005
Montana
- Annual cost of living: $56,482
- Savings you need to retire: $851,114
Nebraska
- Annual cost of living: $55,761
- Savings you need to retire: $833,087
Nevada
- Annual cost of living: $60,147
- Savings you need to retire: $942,746
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of living: $66,997
- Savings you need to retire: $1,113,994
New Jersey
- Annual cost of living: $68,980
- Savings you need to retire: $1,163,566
New Mexico
- Annual cost of living: $55,821
- Savings you need to retire: $834,590
New York
- Annual cost of living: $74,147
- Savings you need to retire: $1,292,753
North Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $58,645
- Savings you need to retire: $905,192
North Dakota
- Annual cost of living: $55,340
- Savings you need to retire: $822,572
Ohio
- Annual cost of living: $57,023
- Savings you need to retire: $864,633
Oklahoma
- Annual cost of living: $52,816
- Savings you need to retire: $759,481
Oregon
- Annual cost of living: $66,096
- Savings you need to retire: $1,091,462
Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of living: $57,023
- Savings you need to retire: $864,633
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of living: $67,538
- Savings you need to retire: $1,127,514
South Carolina
- Annual cost of living: $57,203
- Savings you need to retire: $869,140
South Dakota
- Annual cost of living: $55,460
- Savings you need to retire: $825,577
Tennessee
- Annual cost of living: $54,078
- Savings you need to retire: $791,027
Texas
- Annual cost of living: $55,641
- Savings you need to retire: $830,083
Utah
- Annual cost of living: $65,795
- Savings you need to retire: $1,083,951
Vermont
- Annual cost of living: $68,559
- Savings you need to retire: $1,153,051
Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $60,387
- Savings you need to retire: $948,755
Washington
- Annual cost of living: $68,259
- Savings you need to retire: $1,145,540
West Virginia
- Annual cost of living: $50,954
- Savings you need to retire: $712,913
Wisconsin
- Annual cost of living: $59,666
- Savings you need to retire: $930,729
Wyoming
- Annual cost of living: $57,323
- Savings you need to retire: $872,144
