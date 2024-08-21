How much money it takes to be considered wealthy in 12 major U.S. cities

Americans say you need a net worth of at least $2.5 million to feel wealthy, according to Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey, which surveyed 1,000 Americans ages 21 to 75 in March 2024.

That's up slightly from $2.2 million, compared with last year's survey results.

However, a net worth of $2.5 million might not be enough to feel rich in some of the most expensive U.S. cities. In San Francisco, residents say you need a net worth of $4.4 million to be considered wealthy — the highest among 12 major cities surveyed.

Only 16% of the 750 residents surveyed in San Francisco say they're on top of their finances, with most citing the city's high cost of living and outsized home prices as the biggest roadblocks to building more wealth.

DON'T MISS: How to be more successful with your money

Here's a look at the net worth you need to be considered wealthy in 12 major U.S. cities, based on a survey sample of 500 to 750 people in each city:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

San Francisco: $4.4 million Southern California (includes Los Angeles and San Diego): $3.4 million New York City: $2.9 million Washington, D.C.: $2.8 million Denver: $2.8 million Seattle: $2.8 million Boston: $2.7 million Atlanta: $2.4 million Chicago: $2.3 million Houston: $2.3 million Phoenix: $2.3 million Dallas: $2.2 million

Net worth measures the value of a person's assets — whether it be savings or owning a home — minus the liabilities they owe, like loans or credit card debt.

When asked if they will be wealthy within their lifetimes, 21% of survey respondents said they were on track.

It's worth noting that wealth is a subjective term that means "different things to different people," whether it's "enriching experiences with friends and family or a certain dollar amount," says Rob Williams, a certified financial planner and managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab.

Want to be more successful and confident with your money? Take CNBC Make It's new online course. Our expert instructors will help you master your money and discover practical strategies to boost your savings, reduce debt and grow your wealth — in a way that works best for you. Enroll in "Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure" to start your journey to financial freedom today! Get a 30% discount with the coupon code EARLYBIRD until Sept. 2, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.