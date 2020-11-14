How Much Do You and Your Spouse Know About Family Finances? Take This Quiz to Find Out

"Helping couples ditch debt so they can put their family first" is the mission of Cyndia Rivera, a certified professional financial coach with Family Finances Redesigned.

It doesn't matter if a family is making $65,000 a year or $200,000 a year -- if there is no financial structure, no budgeting system in place, no plan, they will feel the effects of financial stress. Many families are worried about their financial future and it can cause anxiety in a couple's relationship.

But when a couple has a healthy conversation about money, great things can happen. They begin dreaming about their future and their children's future. They talk about when and where they want to retire. If they want to travel, they can discuss where they want to go. This is where the planning begins.

This quiz was created to guide couples on how to work with a family budget.

