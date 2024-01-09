Houthi militias launch biggest attack to date on merchant vessels in Red Sea

U.S. Navy officials tell CNBC four warships from Operation Prosperity Guardian are engaged in the fighting

U.S. and coalition forces under Operation Prosperity Guardian responded Tuesday in the Red Sea to what American officials said was the largest attack to date on merchant vessels by Iranian-backed Houthis.

"We are aware of the reports of the incident in the Red Sea," said a senior Defense Department official, who was granted anonymity in order to discuss an ongoing operation.

Attacks have been reported in at least two locations: Southwest of Mokha, Yemen and Hodeidah, Yemen.

Approximately 50 merchant vessels were in the area at the time of the attack, according to American officials. Crews reported attacks from rocket fire, as well as armed drones. On Tuesday evening, no vessels had yet reported suffering damage from the attacks.

Four coalition warships were deployed to the area, Pentagon officials told CNBC. No Iranian warships were involved. "This is the largest attack on commercial shipping," a national security official told CNBC.

It was also the first large-scale attack by Houthis since 13 nations, including the United States issued a joint statement and pledged to hold the militants accountable for attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM reported an unmanned arial drone launched by the Houthis was shot down by the U.S.S. Laboon (DDG 59) on Jan. 6.

The global maritime security firm Ambrey reported that the coalition warships were moving at "maximum speed." Ambrey also reported that a tanker crew saw flares or missile trails in the waters off Mokha.

A bulk carrier crew reported seeing three small vessels, and said two missiles were fired from the direction of the boats. They also reportedly saw a drone flying ahead of the vessel.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia group warned in December that it would not lessen the number of attacks until Gaza received, "the food and medicines it needs."

Israel has carried out a massive bombing campaign in Gaza since Hamas killed more than 1,000 people in Israel in October, The bombardment of Gaza has so far claimed more than 20,000 lives.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates