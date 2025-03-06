Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

House censures Rep. Al Green for heckling Trump during speech to Congress

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win Mcnamee | Via Reuters
  • The House of Representatives voted to censure Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green for heckling President Donald Trump during the president's speech to Congress earlier this week.
  • Ten of the lawmaker's fellow Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the punishment, which consisted of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reading the censure out loud to Green.
  • Green was ejected from the House chamber on Tuesday after loudly interrupting Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to censure Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green for heckling President Donald Trump during the president's speech to Congress earlier this week.

The vote to censure Green was 224--198. Ten of the lawmaker's fellow Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the punishment, which consisted of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reading the censure out loud to Green.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus sang the civil rights protest song "We Shall Overcome" as Johnson finished, spurring a handful of Republicans to yell "order!"

"Shame on you!" Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Joyce Beatty yelled at GOP representatives.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Johnson ordered Green ejected from the House chamber on Tuesday night after the Texan loudly interrupted Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress and refused to sit down.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us