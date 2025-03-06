House censures Rep. Al Green for heckling Trump during speech to Congress

The House of Representatives voted to censure Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green for heckling President Donald Trump during the president's speech to Congress earlier this week.

Ten of the lawmaker's fellow Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the punishment, which consisted of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reading the censure out loud to Green.

Green was ejected from the House chamber on Tuesday after loudly interrupting Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress.

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to censure Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green for heckling President Donald Trump during the president's speech to Congress earlier this week.

The vote to censure Green was 224--198. Ten of the lawmaker's fellow Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the punishment, which consisted of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reading the censure out loud to Green.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus sang the civil rights protest song "We Shall Overcome" as Johnson finished, spurring a handful of Republicans to yell "order!"

"Shame on you!" Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Joyce Beatty yelled at GOP representatives.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Johnson ordered Green ejected from the House chamber on Tuesday night after the Texan loudly interrupted Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress and refused to sit down.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.