news

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in strike, Israeli army says

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

A portrait of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah sits amid destruction in a area targeted overnight by Israeli airstrikes in Saksakiyeh on September 26, 2024.
Mahmoud Zayyat | Afp | Getty Images
  • "Hassan Nasrallah is dead," Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said via social media platform X.
  • Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) said Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed militant group for more than three decades, was killed on Friday as fighter jets conducted what it described as a "targeted strike" on Hezbollah's headquarters in Lebanon's capital of Beirut.
  • No comments or statements from Hezbollah have yet been made.

The Israeli army on Saturday officially announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, one day after carrying out a large-scale attack on Lebanon.

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," Israeli army spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said via social media platform X.

Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) said Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed militant group for more than three decades, was killed on Friday as fighter jets conducted what it described as a "targeted strike" on Hezbollah's headquarters in Lebanon's capital of Beirut.

Among other Hezbollah commanders, the IDF said Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah's southern front, was also killed in the strike.

CNBC was not able to independently verify the report. No comments or statements from Hezbollah have yet been made.

Israel's announcement marks what would be considered a monumental blow to Hezbollah after several months of conflict. The IDF said Nasrallah was the group's "central decision-maker" and "strategic leader."

Lebanese political analyst Ronnie Chatah said on Saturday that if the news of Nasrallah's death is confirmed, the Hezbollah that had been able to wield power with absolute authority, grow to stand as the world's largest paramilitary force and become the world's most sophisticated terrorist organization, was now over.

"I think the symbolism cannot be overstated. This is, by far, the deepest psychological blow to this organization since its inception. Hezbollah cannot be the same without Hassan Nasrallah," he added.

Chatah said what emerges in the coming months and years will be "something else," an organization that will remain intact, "albeit much smaller."

— CNBC's Emma Graham contributed to this report.

