Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Hertz shares surge more than 50% after Bill Ackman takes big stake in the rental car firm

By Michael Wayland, CNBC and Yun Li, CNBC

Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Capital Management CEO, speaking at the Delivering Alpha conference in NYC on Sept. 28th, 2023.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square took a sizable stake in Hertz, the rental-car company that exited from bankruptcy four years ago, sparking a big rally.

Shares of Hertz surged 56% on Wednesday after a regulatory filing revealed Pershing Square had built a 4.1% position as of the end of 2024. Pershing has significantly increased the position — to 19.8% — through shares and swaps, becoming Hertz' second largest shareholder, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC's Scott Wapner.

The person said Ackman's investment firm received an exemption from the SEC to delay the filing of the position until Wednesday, which allowed it to accumulate substantially more shares.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Hertz has been a troubled company for much of the past decade, including bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021, the company bet heavy on all-electric vehicles, specifically Teslas, which cost the company billions following a significant decline in their residual values.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

When reporting its 2024 fourth-quarter earnings in February, it revealed a $2.9 billion loss for the year, which included a $245 million loss on the sale of EVs during the fourth quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us