Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's where the jobs are for August 2024 — in one chart

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

Here’s where the jobs are for August 2024 — in one chart
Getty Images
  • The August jobs report came in weaker than expected.
  • Employment growth by different industries showed a mixed bag for the U.S. economy.
  • The growth was led by leisure and hospitality and health care and social assistance.

The August jobs report came in weaker than expected, and employment growth by different industries showed a mixed bag for the U.S. economy.

The growth was led by leisure and hospitality and health care and social assistance, with each category adding more than 40,000 jobs, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

If private education is included with the health-care group, as some economists do, that category would have grown by 47,000 jobs.

Elsewhere in the report, related categories of jobs saw conflicting data. Construction was a bright spot, growing by 34,000 jobs, but manufacturing shed 24,000 jobs. Professional and business services ticked up by 8,000 jobs, but information lost 7,000.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"The job growth is coming really from only three places right now: leisure and hospitality, health and education services, and government. … We're just not seeing a lot of growth in business and professional services, and I think that is indicative of an economy that's slowing down," former Department of Labor chief economist Betsey Stevenson said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Trader Joe's confirms viral $2.99 mini tote bags will be back in stores this month—but not for long

news 55 mins ago

Unemployment among Black workers falls in August, bucking trend from other groups

Even some of the stronger categories showed a slowdown, at least temporarily. The health-care subsector added 31,000 jobs, or about half its average over the prior 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us