Here's where Apple makes its products — and how Trump's tariffs could have an impact

Apple has made moves to diversify its supply chain beyond China to places like India and Vietnam, but tariffs announced by the White House are set to hit those countries too.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday laid out U.S. "reciprocal tariff" rates on more than 180 countries.

China still accounts for the majority of Apple iPhone production but the tech giant has sought to ramp up manufacturing in places like India and Vietnam across its product range.

U.S. President Donald Trump laid out "reciprocal tariff" rates on more than 180 countries on Wednesday.

China will face a 34% tariff, but with the existing 20% rate, that brings the true tariff rate on Beijing under this Trump term to 54%, CNBC reported. India faces a 26% tariff, while Vietnam's rate is 46%.

Apple was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Here's a breakdown on Apple's supply chain footprint that could be affected by tariffs.

China

The majority of Apple's iPhones are still assembled in China by partner Foxconn.

China accounts for around 80% of Apple's production capacity, according to estimates from Evercore ISI in a note last month.

Around 90% of iPhones are assembled in China, Evercore ISI said.

While the number of manufacturing sites in China dropped between Apple's 2017 and 2020 fiscal year, it has since rebounded, Bernstein said in a note last month. Chinese suppliers account for around 40% of Apple's total, Bernstein said.

Evercore ISI estimates that 55% of Apple's Mac products and 80% of iPads are assembled in China.

India

Over the last two years, Apple has made a big push to ramp up iPhone production in India as the government looks to increase local manufacturing of high-tech goods.

Apple is targeting around 25% of all iPhones globally to be made in India, a government minister said in 2023.

India could reach about 15%-20% of overall iPhone production by the end of 2025, Bernstein analysts estimate. Evercore ISI said around 10% to 15% of iPhones are currently assembled in India.

Vietnam

Vietnam has emerged in the past few years as a popular manufacturing hub for consumer electronics. Apple has increased its production in Vietnam.

Around 20% of iPad production and 90% of Apple's wearable product assembly like the Apple Watch takes place in Vietnam, according to Evercore ISI.

Other key countries

Malaysia is a growing manufacturing location for Apple for Macs and is facing a 25% tariff. Thailand is also a small hub for Mac production and will be hit with a 36% levy.

Apple also sources components from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United States. Components may be shipped from one country to another before assembly takes place in China or elsewhere.

In February, Apple announced plans to open a new factory for artificial intelligence servers in Texas as part of a $500 billion investment in the U.S.

However, Apple does not have mass production in the United states. It produces only the Mac Pro in Texas.