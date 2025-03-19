Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting in January.
Text removed from the January statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.
Black text appears in both statements.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference here.
Copyright CNBC