Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How to Actually Stick to Your New Year's Resolutions From the Author of Power of Habit

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Marekuliasz | Getty Images

Whether it is losing weight or saving more money, most people will give up on their New Year's resolutions by the end of this week.

The ceremony of linking behavior changes to a specific date can be a powerful motivator, according to Charles Duhigg, author of the book "The Power of Habit."

But most people will fail to create their new habits, because they did not make a specific enough plan, Duhigg said.

Money Report

China 24 mins ago

Wall Street Analysts Name Their Top Chinese Tech Stocks — and One Name Keeps Coming Up

32 mins ago

A Record Number of People Died From Covid the Last Two Days in America as Rioters Stormed U.S. Capitol

Check out this video to learn how you can create goals that will lead to lasting changes in your life.

More from Invest in You:
'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal finance
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us