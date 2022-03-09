Here's a List of the Top-Rated Charities to Help the Ukraine Relief Effort

Donations can go along way during the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

To make sure your money gets into the right hands, here is a list of highly rated nonprofits engaged in relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding areas.

In less than two weeks, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has escalated into a full-fledged humanitarian crisis.

Already, 2 million people have fled Ukraine, but as many as 5 million could be displaced as Russian troops continue to advance toward major cities.

Many people around the world want to help Ukrainian refugees, whether by donating money, medical supplies or emergency housing. However, there are just as many scammers trying to capitalize on the geopolitical unrest. (Here's how to avoid fundraising scams.)

"Unfortunately, in times of crisis it can bring out the best in people and the worst in people, too," said Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer for Charity Navigator, which independently evaluates and rates nonprofits.

Avoid any high-pressure donation, Scally advised, such as responding to an urgent email, phone or text solicitation. "It's okay to take some time to do your due diligence."

Although you may feel compelled to give to individual appeals, "there is much more safety in supporting an established nonprofit," he said.

"You may not reach that family specifically but you will support hundreds, if not thousands, of people in a similar situation."

To make sure your money gets into the right hands, find a relief effort through a site such as BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator or CharityWatch.

Charity Navigator compiled a list of highly rated nonprofits already engaged in relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding areas.

Here are more than 30 organizations that earned high marks for being financially efficient and transparent.

Medical Services

UNICEF USA

International Medical Corps

Heart to Heart International

Mercy Corps

World Vision

Medical Supplies

Americares

Project C.U.R.E.

World Vision

MAP International

Heart to Heart International

UNICEF USA

MedShare

Direct Relief

Project HOPE

Operation USA

Non-Medical Supplies

Operation USA

Mercy Corps

Americares

Matthew 25: Ministries

MedShare

International Relief Teams

World Help

Project HOPE

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Operation Blessing International

GlobalGiving

ActionAid USA

UNICEF USA

Save the Children

Episcopal Relief & Development

Catholic Relief Services

World Hope International

Good360

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

Heart to Heart International

Catholic Relief Services

GlobalGiving

World Hope International

Convoy of Hope

UNICEF USA

ActionAid USA

World Help

Operation Blessing International

International Relief Teams

Water Mission

World Vision

Emergency Housing

World Vision

UNICEF USA

A Chance In Life

World Help

Islamic Relief USA

GlobalGiving

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Catholic Relief Services

Long-Term Assistance

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

Catholic Relief Services

World Help

Operation Blessing International

Other (cash/cash vouchers, logistic supply)

World Vision

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee

Islamic Relief USA

Heart to Heart International

Church World Service

ActionAid USA

Americares

Samaritan's Purse

UNICEF USA

