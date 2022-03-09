Money Report

investing

Here's a List of the Top-Rated Charities to Help the Ukraine Relief Effort

By Jessica Dickler, CNBC

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • Donations can go along way during the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine.
  • To make sure your money gets into the right hands, here is a list of highly rated nonprofits engaged in relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding areas. 

In less than two weeks, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has escalated into a full-fledged humanitarian crisis.

Already, 2 million people have fled Ukraine, but as many as 5 million could be displaced as Russian troops continue to advance toward major cities.

Many people around the world want to help Ukrainian refugees, whether by donating money, medical supplies or emergency housing. However, there are just as many scammers trying to capitalize on the geopolitical unrest. (Here's how to avoid fundraising scams.)

"Unfortunately, in times of crisis it can bring out the best in people and the worst in people, too," said Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer for Charity Navigator, which independently evaluates and rates nonprofits.

Avoid any high-pressure donation, Scally advised, such as responding to an urgent email, phone or text solicitation. "It's okay to take some time to do your due diligence."

Although you may feel compelled to give to individual appeals, "there is much more safety in supporting an established nonprofit," he said.

"You may not reach that family specifically but you will support hundreds, if not thousands, of people in a similar situation."

To make sure your money gets into the right hands, find a relief effort through a site such as BBB Wise Giving AllianceCharity Navigator or CharityWatch.

Charity Navigator compiled a list of highly rated nonprofits already engaged in relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding areas. 

Here are more than 30 organizations that earned high marks for being financially efficient and transparent.

Medical Services
UNICEF USA
International Medical Corps
Heart to Heart International
Mercy Corps
World Vision

Medical Supplies
Americares
Project C.U.R.E.
World Vision
MAP International
Heart to Heart International
UNICEF USA
MedShare
Direct Relief
Project HOPE
Operation USA

Non-Medical Supplies
Operation USA
Mercy Corps
Americares
Matthew 25: Ministries
MedShare
International Relief Teams
World Help
Project HOPE
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee
Operation Blessing International
GlobalGiving
ActionAid USA
UNICEF USA
Save the Children
Episcopal Relief & Development
Catholic Relief Services
World Hope International
Good360

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene
Heart to Heart International
Catholic Relief Services
GlobalGiving
World Hope International
Convoy of Hope
UNICEF USA
ActionAid USA
World Help
Operation Blessing International
International Relief Teams
Water Mission
World Vision

Emergency Housing
World Vision
UNICEF USA
A Chance In Life
World Help
Islamic Relief USA
GlobalGiving
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee
Catholic Relief Services

Long-Term Assistance
Center for Disaster Philanthropy
Catholic Relief Services
World Help
Operation Blessing International

Other (cash/cash vouchers, logistic supply)
World Vision
American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee
Islamic Relief USA
Heart to Heart International
Church World Service
ActionAid USA
Americares
Samaritan's Purse
UNICEF USA

