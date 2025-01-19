Here are the top 10 U.S. stock analysts, according to TipRanks

The year 2024 was quite an eventful one for the U.S. stock market, with the S&P 500 Index gaining more than 20% for the second consecutive year.

Several factors, including elevated inflation and interest rates, geopolitical tensions, the U.S. presidential elections, and the generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom influenced investor sentiment.

Amid this backdrop, many analysts gave market-beating recommendations. Using TipRanks' Experts Center Tool, we identified the top 10 U.S. analysts with a high success rate.

TipRanks helps identify top analysts by ranking them based on success rate, average return, and number of recommendations. The rankings reflect analysts' ability to outperform their peers with their expertise and stock selection.

Now, let's take a look at the top 10 U.S. analysts, whose ratings issued over a one-year timeframe spanning October 2023 to September 2024, were the most successful.

#1. Gerard Cassidy – RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy tops the list with an impressive success rate of 88% (based on 91 good ratings out of a total of 103 recommendations) and an average return of 11.5%. Interestingly, his most profitable rating has been on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), a financial services company that offers banking, insurance, and wealth management solutions. His buy recommendation on FITB stock during Oct. 19, 2023 to Jan. 19, 2024, generated a return of 38.6%.

#2. Chris Kotowski – Oppenheimer

Earning the second position is Oppenheimer's Chris Kotowski. The analyst's ratings yielded an average return of 14%, with a success rate of 88% based on 84 good ratings out of a total of 95 recommendations. His most remarkable rating during the assessment period has been on Carlyle Group (CG), an investment firm that operates through private equity, credit, and investment solutions segments. Kotowski's buy recommendation on CG stock during the period spanning Aug. 6, 2024 to Nov. 6, 2024, generated a return of 38.8%.

#3. Ebrahim Poonawala – Bank of America Securities

Ebrahim Poonawala from Bank of America secures the third spot based on an overall success rate of 82% and an average return of 10.2%. His best recommendation has been on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), a bank holding company that offers banking solutions through its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank. The analyst's buy rating on WAL stock generated a return of 55.1% during Oct. 20, 2023 to Jan. 20, 2024.

#4. Mark Palmer – Benchmark Co.

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer ranks fourth on the list, with a success rate of 75% and an average return of 23.3%. Palmer's top recommendation is Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), a technology company engaged in blockchain and high-performance computing. The analyst generated an impressive profit of 212.4% through his Buy rating on BTDR stock from Sept. 25, 2024 to Dec. 25, 2024.

#5. Mark Mahaney – Evercore ISI

Evercore's Mark Mahaney occupies the fifth place on the list. The analyst has an 80% overall success rate and a 14% average return per rating. The analyst's best recommendation during the assessment period has been on social media platform Meta Platforms (META). Mahaney's buy recommendation on META stock delivered a 27.5% return between July 29, 2024 and Oct. 29, 2024.

#6. Brent Thielman – D.A.Davidson

Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson ranks sixth on the list. He achieved a success rate of 79% and an average return of 13.3%. Notably, Thielman's most profitable rating during the observed one-year period was a buy on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN), a consulting company that offers a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions. His bullish rating on BWMN stock yielded a return of 24.4% from Nov. 8, 2023 to Feb. 8, 2024.

#7. Christopher Allen – Citi

Citi analyst Christopher Allen holds the seventh position. In the one-year period through September 2024, Allen generated an average return of 13.8% with an 85% success rate. His best recommendation was on Apollo Global Management (APO), an investment management company focused on alternative investments. Allen generated an impressive return of 64.8% from the buy rating on APO stock from Sept. 11, 2024 to Dec. 11, 2024.

#8. Daniel Fannon – Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon is eighth on the list. Fannon witnessed an 85% success rate and an average return of 11.1%. Fannon's best rating was on alternative asset management company Blackstone Group (BX). His buy rating on the stock between Aug. 13, 2024 and Nov. 13, 2024, generated a 36.8% return.

#9. Mike Mayo – Wells Fargo

Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo is placed at the ninth position in the list. He has an 80% success rate and an average return of 8.2%. Mayo's most profitable recommendation was on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). His recommendation on FITB stock generated a return of 38.6% during the period spanning Oct. 19, 2023 to Jan. 19, 2024.

#10. Michael Grondahl – Northland Securities

Finally, Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl takes the tenth position with a 70% overall success rate and an average return of 23.4%. His most profitable rating was a buy on Stryve Foods (SNAX), an air-dried meat snack company. Grondahl generated a massive return of 305.10% on his buy rating on SNAX stock during May 15, 2024 to Aug. 15, 2024.

Ending thoughts

Despite macro challenges and geopolitical tensions, these top analysts delivered attractive returns on their stock picks. By following top analysts' ratings, investors can potentially enhance their portfolio returns and gain from the expertise of the Wall Street pros.