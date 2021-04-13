Here Are Some Smart (and Also Fun) Things to Do With That Tax Refund

Increases in unemployment and changes to tax code might have signaled smaller tax refunds this year for many, but federal stimulus aid has come to the rescue.

Refunds this year are tracking closely to last year, when the average American got close to $3,000.

Here are five responsible things to do with the money, and three smart ways to treat yourself.

For a while there, it looked like tax season might not deliver the usual refund euphoria that a majority of Americans have become accustomed to receiving each year.

With so many people drawing unemployment benefits last year and changes around tax withholding meaning less is being pulled from employee paychecks, many tax advisors expected a lot of disappointed clients this filing season.

President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, however, saved the day.

Among other things, it made the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax deductible for anyone making less than $150,000. Refund madness is back on.

Tax-filing trends so far this year are tracking quite closely to last year, when 72% of American taxpayers got an average refund of close to $3,000, said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert with TurboTax.

"A lot of people thought they would have lower or no refunds this year," said Greene-Lewis. "Many weren't aware of the deductions and credits they were eligible for, and then there was the relief under the Rescue Plan Act [on unemployment benefits]."

So what should the average American do with a $3,000 refund check this year?

Normally, any good financial advisor would tell you to save it, use it to pay off debt or invest it in something productive.

"This is just money," said Adam Markowitz, an enrolled agent with Howard Markowitz PA CPA. "It's not found money and it's not a gift.

"The vast majority of Americans should probably save it."

That said, Markowitz also knows that, after a long year, the majority of Americans probably want to spend it. "People are itching to get out and do something," Markowitz said.

So, why not choose a happy medium?

Use half your refund to improve your financial well-being and half for your mental and emotional health. In the interests of sound financial planning and of some serious fun after a dreary winter, we offer the five most sensible things to do with your refund and three soul-recharging activities you can do for less than $1,500.

Pay down debt — particularly high-cost credit card debt. It is probably the single best thing you can do with a refund. The average annual percentage rate for all credit card accounts is between 14.87% and 16.88%, according to Federal Reserve data analyzed by CNBC Select. Paying off a $3,000 balance would save you between $446 and $506 annually. Invest in your retirement plan. You can invest and deduct up to $6,000 in an individual retirement account or $19,500 in a 401(k) plan — more if you are over the age of 50. With the average American significantly behind in saving for retirement, pension plan contributions are always a good idea. The deadline for 401(k) contributions was the end of last year but you can contribute to an IRA up until the extended July 15 filing deadline. "It also has a positive impact on your 2021 taxes," said Greene-Lewis. Build an emergency fund. The average American does not have much of a cash cushion to cover unexpected expenses like health-care costs or car troubles. If the coronavirus has taught us anything, it's that circumstances can derail the best-laid plans. "Unless you are pandemic and disaster-proof, there's no such thing as too much savings," said Markowitz. "Some people have been out of work for more than a year." Invest in yourself. You can get a tax credit of up to $2,000 to help cover the costs of any class or course at a university or vocational college. If you have aspired to broaden your educational horizons or add to your skills base, a $3,000 refund is your ticket. The tax credit also provides a nice leg up on next year's tax filing. Invest in your business. If you're self-employed and could use a computer upgrade, better transportation or a workspace improvement, invest your refund in your business. It will not only improve your ability to generate income but again will provide some tax benefit for next year's filing season.

Recharge with that refund

Now for the fun stuff. Any travel plans should include consideration of health risks from the coronavirus. The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention currently recommends Americans delay travel plans until they are fully vaccinated.