Coronavirus

Here Are 4 Strategies That Will Help You Knock Out Your Student Loans Before Payments Restart

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

It's probably been a while since you've checked in on your student loans.

You most likely won't have to make a payment until October thanks to coronavirus relief measures, but now is the perfect time to chip away at your debt, according to Asha Srikantiah, head of the student debt program at Fidelity Investments. 

The current pause also suspends interest from accruing during the repayment moratorium. This means that any payments made now will go directly toward your principal, according to Srikantiah. 

Check out this video to see three other strategies that you can use to pay off your debt. 

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

