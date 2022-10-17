Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Hearing Aids Are Now Available Over the Counter at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Best Buy

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Walgreens on Monday started selling hearing aids over the counter at its stores for $799 a pair.
  • CVS is selling over the counter devices on its website with prices ranging from $199 to $999.
  • Best Buy this week will also start offering 20 different over-the-counter hearing aids online with prices ranging from $200 to $3,000.
  • Hy-Vee, a supermarket chain, will offer four different hearing aids online and in 34 locations across Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin this week.
  • The FDA issued a rule in August that allowed over-the-counter sales of hearing aids for adults ages 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Millions of Americans with hearing loss can now purchase hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam from Walgreens, CVS and Best Buy, according to the companies.

Walgreens on Monday started selling over-the-counter hearing aids online and at its stores nationwide for $799 a pair. By comparison, the average cost of prescription hearing aids can range between $2,000 and $8,000, according to the company.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CVS is selling over-the-counter devices on its website with prices ranging from $199 to $999. The drug store chain will also start offering them at select pharmacy locations beginning in November.

Walmart is also offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in stores in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. The devices will be available at additional locations nationwide, according to the company. Prices range from $199 to $999 depending on the device.

Best Buy is selling 20 different over-the-counter hearing aids online with prices ranging from $200 to $3,000, according to the company. The electronics retailer will offer the devices in 300 stores across the country later this month.

Money Report

Business 41 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Business 47 mins ago

Target Stores to Sell Caraway Pots and Pans in Online Cookware Company's Biggest Push Into Brick-And-Mortar

And Hy-Vee, a supermarket chain, will offer four different hearing aids online and in 34 locations across Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin this week. Prices range from $499 to $999. By the end of the year, the devices will be available in 100 stores.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a rule in August that allowed over-the-counter sales of hearing aids for adults ages 18 and older with mild to moderate hearing loss. People with severe hearing loss and children still need prescriptions for the devices.

President Joe Biden had issued an executive order in 2021 directing the Health and Human Services Department and the FDA to develop a rule allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids. The White House announced the availability of the hearing aids earlier Monday.

Some 30 million people in the U.S. have hearing loss but only about one-fifth of these individuals have hearing aids and use them, according to the FDA. Many people who could benefit from the devices either can't access them due to cost while other people don't use them due to perceived stigma, according the agency.

The FDA, in an analysis, estimated that over-the-counter hearing aids could save consumers about $1,438 each because they are not bundled with costly professional services.

Read CNBC's latest global health coverage:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us