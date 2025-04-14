Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Harvard University rejects Trump DEI demands, imperiling $9 billion in federal funding

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

A person runs past Dunster House at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, March 17, 2025.
Scott Eisen | Getty Images
  • Harvard University rejected a proposed deal with President Donald Trump, putting $9 billion in federal funding at risk.
  • The Trump administration proposed conditions Harvard must follow to receive funding, including eliminating so-called DEI initiatives and screening for international students "supportive of terrorism and anti-Semitism."
  • The White House has also targeted Columbia, Cornell and Northwestern universities with threats to their federal funding.

Harvard University on Monday rejected demands by the Trump administration to eliminate its DEI programs and screen international students for ideological concerns, putting nearly $9 billion in federal funding for the university at risk.

"No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," Harvard President Alan Garber wrote in a note to the university community.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the 'intellectual conditions' at Harvard," Garber said.

Harvard's rejection comes after the Trump administration sent the university a list of demands as part of its review of nearly $9 billion in government funding for the school.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The administration demanded the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and called for screening international students for purported support of terrorism, antisemitism and hostility to "the American values and institutions inscribed in the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence."

Money Report

news 49 mins ago

U.S. businesses sue to block Trump tariffs, say trade deficits are not an emergency

news 1 hour ago

Too much mindless scrolling can shrink your attention span: ‘The problem is we can't pull ourselves out,' psychologist says

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The White House has zeroed in on colleges and universities as part of its crackdown on DEI programs nationwide since President Donald Trump regained office in January.

The Trump administration earlier this year cut $400 million in funding for Columbia University over its handling of the pro-Palestinian protests that erupted on campus.

Columbia University acquiesced to many of the White House's demands.

The White House said last week that it halted more than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and roughly $790 million for Northwestern University.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us