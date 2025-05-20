Harvard-trained pediatrician: The No. 1 ‘overlooked' superfood more parents need to feed their kids

As a pediatrician, I spend a lot of time engaging with families about nutrition. My philosophy is simple: If you empower a child to embrace healthy eating habits early on, they are more likely to carry these positive behaviors into adulthood.

Early intervention can be transformative and help substantially reduce their long-term risk of developing chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and even certain types of cancer.

Many parents already know the importance of feeding kids vegetables and limiting added sugar. We often discuss "eating the rainbow," emphasizing the need for a diverse range of colorful fruits and vegetables. Parents frequently prioritize dark leafy greens, antioxidant-rich blueberries and healthy-fat-packed avocados.

However, there's one nutritional powerhouse that often gets overlooked: beans. Here's why I wish more parents fed this underrated superfood to their kids.

1. They contain protein that is crucial for growth and energy

Beans, in all their varied forms, are an exceptional source of plant-based protein. Many bean varieties contain all the essential amino acids that are vital for supporting a child's energy, growth and active lifestyle.

Beans are also loaded with both soluble and insoluble fiber, a duo that's a game-changer for digestive health. Insoluble fiber promotes regular bowel movements, preventing constipation and keeping things moving smoothly. Soluble fiber contributes to that feeling of fullness and satiety after a meal, which can be helpful in managing appetite and preventing overeating.

Soluble fiber also plays a role in lowering LDL, or "bad" cholesterol levels, and helps to stabilize blood sugar fluctuations after meals, preventing those dreaded energy crashes.

2. They are filled with essential nutrients and vitamins

Beans are naturally fortified with an impressive array of essential vitamins and minerals.

They are also a fantastic source of folate, which is vital for cell growth and development, as well as iron, which is crucial for carrying oxygen throughout the body.

Plus, they're packed with magnesium for nerve and muscle function, and a range of B vitamins that support energy production and brain health.

Soybeans in particular have a good amount of healthy fats in them, like omega 3 and omega 6 fats that support heart and brain health.

3. They are sustainable and affordable

Beyond their nutritional profile, beans offer practical advantages. They are very affordable, making them accessible to families on any budget. Their long shelf life means you can stock up and always have a healthy meal option on hand.

Additionally, incorporating beans into our diets is an environmentally-friendly choice. They have a lower carbon footprint compared to many animal protein sources, contributing to a more sustainable food system.

4. They are versatile and appealing even to the pickiest eaters

Of course, all the nutritional knowledge in the world won't make a difference if kids refuse to eat what's offered. This is where the magic of beans truly shines.

I've found that many children genuinely enjoy the taste and texture of beans, and they are remarkably easy to prepare in various kid-friendly ways.

For younger children or more picky eaters, start with something simple and approachable, like steaming edamame (young soybeans) or adding black beans to a cheesy quesadilla. I've even found success with black bean-based brownies, a surprisingly delicious and nutritious treat.

For more adventurous eaters, consider introducing lentil soups, flavorful bean chili or stews. The versatility of beans makes them easy to incorporate into a wide range of dishes, ensuring there's a bean recipe out there for everyone.

