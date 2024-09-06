Harris wants a 28% capital gains tax rate for top earners. Here's what advisors are telling clients

Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for a higher capital gains tax rate and financial advisors have tips for top earners who could be impacted.

Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for a higher capital gains tax rate and financial advisors have tips for top earners who could be impacted.

The Democratic presidential nominee has proposed a 28% tax on long-term capital gains, or assets owned for more than one year, for households making more than $1 million annually. This would be an increase from the current rate of 20% for top earners.

"We will tax capital gains at a rate that rewards investment in America's innovators, founders and small businesses," Harris said Wednesday at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

While Harris' tax policy has mostly aligned with President Joe Biden, her proposed capital gains rate is lower than the 39.6% rate proposed in Biden's fiscal year 2025 budget.

The Harris campaign did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

'We don't make any changes until the law has passed'

Currently, investors pay 0%, 15% or 20% for long-term capital gains, plus an extra 3.8% net investment income tax, or NIIT, once modified adjusted gross income, or MAGI, exceeds $200,000 for single filers or $250,000 for married couples filing together. Harris' plan would also increase the NIIT to 5%, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Profitable assets owned for one year or less are subject to regular income tax rates, which will increase after 2025 without action from Congress.

Both Biden and Harris' tax proposals would require Congressional approval. But with future control of the Senate and the House uncertain, many financial advisors are monitoring plans before taking action.

"We don't make any changes until the law has passed," said certified financial planner and enrolled agent Louis Barajas, who is CEO of International Private Wealth Advisors in Irvine, California.

"I think there are sometimes knee-jerk reactions to some of these proposals," added Barajas, who is a member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council.

Although Former President Donald Trump has voiced broad support for tax cuts, he has not outlined a capital gains tax proposal.

The topic was addressed in Project 2025, a "vision for a conservative administration" created by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation with more than 100 other right-leaning organizations.

Project 2025 called for capital gains and qualified dividends to be levied at 15% for higher earners. The plan would also abolish the NIIT.

Several former Trump officials have been directly affiliated with Project 2025, but Trump has distanced himself from the plan.

Who could be hit with higher capital gains taxes

Biden's proposed higher capital gains taxes would apply to taxable income of more than $1 million per year, or $500,000 for married couples filing separately, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Those amounts would be indexed for inflation.

However, the proposed higher capital gains tax could also impact lower earners with a one-time sale of a business or commercial property, experts say.

"There will be more tax planning, especially for people who are maybe in their 60s and 70s, who have rental properties and want to sell them," Barajas said. But timing a sale, depending on other income, could impact the bottom line.

Biden's higher capital gains rate would only apply to capital earnings above the $1 million threshold. For example, if someone has $1.1 million of taxable income and $200,000 of that is capital gains, they would owe the higher rate on $100,000, according to the Treasury.

"If somebody is over the $1 million, it could easily be from a number of different sources," such as stock sales, required minimum distributions and more, said CFP John Chichester Jr., founder and CEO of Chichester Financial Group in Phoenix. He is also a certified public accountant.

But there are several ways to reduce your yearly income and avoid the higher tax rate, such as utilizing capital losses carried over from previous years, he said. As of Sept. 5, the S&P 500 was up more than 16% year-to-date, but some individual assets could provide tax-loss harvesting opportunities.