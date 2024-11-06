Money Report

Harris says ‘we must accept' election results, commits to peaceful transfer of power

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. 
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • Vice President Kamala Harris addressed supporters at Howard University after conceding the election to President-elect Donald Trump.
  • Harris said supporters must accept the outcome of the presidential election.
  • Harris ran a shortened campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Kamala Harris told supporters "we must accept the results of this election" after she conceded defeat Wednesday to President-elect Donald Trump.

"Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said at the vice president's alma mater Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

It was the first time that Harris had spoken on camera to the public since Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning.

"We will continue to wage this fight in the voting booth, in the courts and in the public square," she said.

