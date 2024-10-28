Harris hones in on manufacturing plan in Michigan as Trump leads on economy

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to put manufacturing at the center of her closing message to voters in the battleground state of Michigan.

The Michigan visit comes as the campaign tries to win over working-class voters and to close the polling gap against Trump on the economy.

Just over a week before the Nov. 5 election, Harris' manufacturing-focused visit is one of her final opportunities to cut into Trump's polling edge on the economy in a state that has become an epicenter of nascent U.S. industries like semiconductors and electric vehicles.

CNBC's October All-America Economic Survey found 46% of respondents nationally said Trump would be better for the economy in their community versus 38% who said the same of Harris. That difference is outside the poll's margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

In battleground states specifically, the poll found that Trump maintained a comparable eight-point edge, also outside the margin of error of 4.0 percentage points.

The Michigan tour is part of the Harris campaign's weeklong barnstorming of the battleground states. On Sunday, the Vice President was in Pennsylvania and she is scheduled to visit North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada on Wednesday and Thursday.

During her Michigan stops, Harris will first deliver a speech at the Hemlock Semiconductor manufacturing center, where she will tout a recent $325 million investment from the Biden administration's CHIPS and Science Act.

Later on Monday, she will tour a labor union training facility before heading to Ann Arbor for a rally with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris and Trump have each promised a manufacturing boom under their hypothetical administrations with differing ideas on how to make that happen.

Trump has pledged to repeal the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act and has criticized the CHIPS Act. Instead, the Republican presidential nominee has floated a universal tariff policy on all imports as his primary strategy to onshore manufacturing industries.

"That chip deal is so bad," Trump said in a Friday interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "All you had to do is charge them tariffs."

Harris has slammed that hardline tariff approach, branding it a "Trump sales tax," because of economists' estimates that an across-the-board import tax would raise consumer prices.

For her part, Harris wants to boost manufacturing through a combination of tax credits and government subsidies for sectors like artificial intelligence, clean energy manufacturing, autos and semiconductors.