news

Harris attacks Trump abortion record in sex-positive podcast ‘Call Her Daddy' interview

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about Florida’s new 6-week abortion ban during an even the Prime Osborn Convention Center on May 01, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • Vice President Kamala Harris sat for an interview with Alex Cooper on the sex-positive "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
  • Harris criticized Donald Trump, her presidential election opponent, for the Republican's track record on abortion and women's rights.
  • The "Call Her Daddy" podcast is largely popular with young women, a voter base that Harris already polls strongly with.
Call Her Daddy
Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an interview with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Vice President Kamala Harris was all business in an interview on the sex-positive "Call Her Daddy" podcast that aired Sunday.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, spent the bulk of the roughly 40-minute conversation litigating her case against Donald Trump, blasting the Republican nominee's track record on abortion and women's rights.

"There are now 20 states with Trump abortion bans," Harris told "Call her Daddy" host Alex Cooper. "This is the same guy that said women should be punished for having abortions."

In 2022, three Supreme Court justices whom Trump nominated during his presidency were part of a majority that overturned Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that for a half-century had said there was a federal right to abortion. The decision allowed individual states to restrict or permit abortions as they saw fit.

The "Call Her Daddy" podcast is largely popular with young women, a voter base Harris already polls strongly with.

But the podcast does not typically broach political topics, Cooper noted.

"I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation," Cooper said on the podcast before she began interviewing Harris.

Harris' appearance on "Call Her Daddy" is part of a larger media storm her campaign has scheduled for the upcoming week, an attempt to elbow Trump out of the news cycle.

Earlier Sunday, Trump's wife, former first lady Melania Trump, doubled down on her own pro-choice abortion stance, bucking the Republican party line in a Fox News interview.

