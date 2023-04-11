Google TV Gets 800 Free Channels

Google TV is getting 800 free streaming channels from partners like Tubi, Plex and Haystack News.

Google's aggregation of several existing free TV services is a move to differentiate its streaming operating interface from competitors, including Roku, Apple and Amazon.

The company said the experience will be available in the U.S. on all Google TV devices.

Google announced that starting Tuesday it's adding more than 800 free channels to its Google TV software on the Chromecast streaming device and select TVs made by Sony, CL, Hisense and Philips.

Google's aggregation of several existing free TV services like Fox's Tubi, Paramount Global's Pluto TV and Haystack News is a move to differentiate its streaming operating interface from competitors, including Roku, Apple and Amazon. And it may help attract people to Google's platform who otherwise don't want to pay for streaming services.

The Alphabet unit said it is integrating free channels into the "Live" tab where users will see content from channels like NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The service is launching in the U.S. on all Google TV devices. Eligible Android TV devices will be able to access the new TV guide and free channels later this year.