Google CEO names new search and ads boss, slides predecessor to CTO

By Jennifer Elias,CNBC

Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google, speaks during the US Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. 
Julia Nikhinson | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Google is replacing Prabhakar Raghavan, the company's search and ads boss since 2018, with longtime Google executive Nick Fox.
  • Raghavan will be moving into the role of Google chief technologist.
  • Additionally, the team working on Google's Gemini app, which includes Google's AI direct-to-consumer products, will join Google DeepMind under Google's AI head Demis Hassabis.

Google is replacing Prabhakar Raghavan, the company's search and ads boss, with longtime Google executive Nick Fox.

The move was announced by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who said that Raghavan will be moving into the role of Google chief technologist after 12 years of leading teams across the search company. Raghavan will continue to report to Pichai in the new CTO role, the company told CNBC in a statement.

"Prabhakar has decided it's time to make a big leap in his own career," Pichai wrote in a company blog post. "In this role, he'll partner closely with me and Google leads to provide technical direction and leadership and grow our culture of tech excellence."

The move comes as Google continues to restructure its teams to move more quickly in the AI arms race as it faces increased competition. The company also finds itself facing several antitrust lawsuits related to its search and ads business.

Fox has long been a member of Raghavan's leadership team. He will be leading Google's Knowledge and Information division, which includes the company's search, ads and commerce products, Pichai said.

A Google employee since 2003, Fox has been vice president for the product and design for the company's Assistant product in recent years. He previously worked within the company's ads business unit.

"Over the past few years, Nick has been instrumental in shaping Google's AI product roadmap and collaborating closely with Prabhakar," Pichai wrote.

Raghavan led the knowledge and information unit since 2018. Earlier this year, Raghavan told employees to prepare for a different market reality because "things are not like they were 15-20 years ago," CNBC reported.

Additionally, Pichai announced that the team working on Google's Gemini app, which includes Google's AI direct-to-consumer products, will join Google DeepMind under Google's AI head Demis Hassabis.

"Bringing the teams closer together will improve feedback loops, enable fast deployment of our new models in the Gemini app," Pichai wrote.

The move also means the Assistant teams focused on devices and home experiences will move to the Platforms and Devices unit "so they can sit closer to the product surfaces they're building for," Pichai wrote.

