Google Earth Can Now Show You How Much the Planet Has Changed in 37 Years

By Todd Haselton, CNBC

Google
  • Google Earth received its first big update since 2017 on Thursday.
  • A new time-lapse feature lets you see how much the planet has changed in the past 37 years, and it's pretty stunning what you can find.
  • You can check it out by visiting g.co/Timelapse and entering in any location or browsing some of the featured locations.

Google Earth received its first big update since 2017 on Thursday. The highlight is a new time-lapse feature that lets you see how much the planet has changed in the past 37 years, and it's pretty stunning what you can find.

With Google Earth Timelapse you can search anywhere on the system's extensive worldwide map and, thanks to more than 24 million satellite photos, compare how that place looked in 1984 versus how it looks today. You can also see how the planet changed during any period in between, or watch a time-lapse video and see how global warming, deforestation and urban expansion affected a particular region. Google Earth also has a few highlight sections that show you some of the bigger changes.

You can check it out by visiting g.co/Timelapse and entering in any location or browsing some of the featured locations.

Here are five of the changes that stood out to me.

Amazon rainforest deforestation in Brazil

Google Earth offers a frightening look at deforestation. Here's what a portion of the Amazon rainforest looked like in 1984:

The Amazon rainforest in 1984
Google
The Amazon rainforest in 1984

Here's what it looks like as of 2020:

Google

Dubai's rapid expansion

Here's a look at Dubai in 1984:

Dubai in 1984
Google
Dubai in 1984

And here's what it looks like as of 2020:

Dubai in 2020
Google
Dubai in 2020

Shrinking glaciers

The Google Earth update also shows how global warming has shrunk glaciers. Here's the Columbia Glacier in Alaska in 1984, for example:

Columbia Glacier in Alaska 1984
Google
Columbia Glacier in Alaska 1984

Here it is as of 2020:

Columbia Glacier in Alaska in 2020
Google
Columbia Glacier in Alaska in 2020

Energy

The update also has a "Sources of Energy" category that can show you how much mining operations have impacted the planet. Here, take a look at Wyoming's North Antelope Rochelle coal mine in 1984:

Wyoming's North Antelope Rochelle coal mine in 1984
Google
Wyoming's North Antelope Rochelle coal mine in 1984

And here it is in 2020:

Wyoming's North Antelope Rochelle coal mine in 2020
Google
Wyoming's North Antelope Rochelle coal mine in 2020

Reclaimed land

Another feature under the "fragile beauty" section of the Google Earth update shows changing coastlines from rising water levels or erosion from natural disasters. In this neat example, you can see how farmland from 1984 has transformed back to forests following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Kirov, Russia, in 1984:

Google

Kirov, Russia in 2020:

Russian farmland transformed to forests, as of 2020.
Google
Russian farmland transformed to forests, as of 2020.

