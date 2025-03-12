‘Good stress' can help build resilience—here's how to work some into your daily routine, from the self-proclaimed ‘PR agent for stress'

, the self-proclaimed" PR agent for stress,"

Generally, stress is perceived as a bad thing, but Jeff Krasno wants to change that narrative. Specifically, he wants people to get more "good stress" in their lives.

Chronic stress is long-term and, according to the National Institutes of Health, can lead to sleep disorders, digestive problems and headaches.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Good stress is generally acute and short-term. It comes and goes. And chronic stress is bad. It never really fades away," Krasno says. He is the co-founder and CEO of Commune, a platform that offers masterclasses for well-being.

Krasno argues that stress doesn't always have to lead to negative outcomes. "We can unlock resilience and health by actually leaning into good stress," he tells CNBC Make It.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Examples of good stress include practicing fasting or cold water therapy, or putting yourself out there to make new friends. While it can be uncomfortable for a short period of time, it typically leads to positive outcomes.

The more you engage in activities that temporarily spike your stress response and push you out of your comfort zone, "the more that skill of emotional regulation begins to punctuate in the rest of your life," he says.

In his upcoming book, "Good Stress: The Health Benefits of Doing Hard Things," Krasno walks us through what a day of good stress looks like for him.

A day-in-the-life of 'good stress'

Krasno believes that in order to maintain a state of comfort, we've eliminated the good stress we need — at the detriment of our own health.

"What we've done in our modern society is we've denuded our lives of all of these Paleolithic, good stressors in the pursuit of ease and convenience," he says. "And candidly, chronic ease has led to a lot of chronic disease."

Krasno structures his days to focus on things that bring temporary discomfort for long-term gain, which likely wouldn't be people's first choice. His "good stress" practices range from going outside early in the morning instead of sleeping in, to sitting still to meditate or practice breathwork in his free moments instead of scrolling on his phone.

Here's a typical day-in-the-life of the self-proclaimed "PR agent of stress" — with practices you can easily incorporate into your own routine.

6 a.m. Start the day early with a glass of room-temperature water — add lemon if that's preferable. And don't reach for your phone.

6:30 a.m. "Get outside first thing in the morning" for 20 minutes, or use a SAD lamp to get some blue light. Spend your time outdoors meditating or doing breathwork exercises.

7 a.m. Make yourself a cup of coffee or tea. Avoid adding milk or sugar.

7:30 to 8:05 a.m. "My regimen includes getting hot and cold deliberately every morning," Krasno says. Sit in the sauna or lie under a sauna blanket for 20 minutes. Then take a cold plunge or a cold shower for three minutes.

8:30 a.m. Head to work.

11 a.m. Eat your first meal of the day. Prioritize fiber, protein and healthy fats.

11:30 a.m. Go on a short walk. Get your bare feet in the grass if you can.

12 p.m. Use five minutes to call someone you care about.

2 p.m. Take a break from work, and walk outside without your phone. Observe the nature around you.

5 p.m. Get some movement. Do it outside if you can. "Mix aerobic exercise, resistance training, and flexibility work," he says.

6 p.m. Cook yourself a protein-filled dinner with vegetables on the side. Eat your meal with someone else if you're able.

7 p.m. Stop eating for the day to adhere to intermittent fasting. Go on a short walk or do 20 push-ups.

7:15 p.m. Relax. Use this time to watch a movie or read. At the same time, do some stretches on the floor or spend time squatting instead of sitting down.

9 p.m. Turn off all electronic devices. Set the ambience for sleep by making your room dark and cool. Use warm lighting only, as you read a book or journal about the things you're grateful for.

9:30 p.m. Do some light breathwork.

10 p.m. Go to bed.

"These [practices] can be stacked slowly into someone's life. I'm always a fan of just easing into the edge of your discomfort, and adopting the protocols that you will actually do," Krasno says. "Those are the best ones."

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.