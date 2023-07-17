GM redesigns Chevy Traverse crossover, adds hands-free driving technology

GM is redesigning its popular Chevrolet Traverse crossover with a more truck-like appearance that the company hopes will attract new buyers.

LANSING, Mich. – General Motors on Monday revealed a redesigned version of its popular Chevrolet Traverse crossover with a more truck-like appearance that the company hopes will attract new buyers.

The 2024 Chevy Traverse's exterior features a more sculptured design than the smoother outgoing model. It also adds an off-road-inspired Z71 model to the lineup and features a new engine, redesigned interior — including a standard 17.7-inch-diagonal color touch screen — and additional safety and convenience features, like the automaker's Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistance system.

The Traverse is historically one of GM's bestselling vehicles, typically topping more than 100,000 units annually. Through the first half of this year, the larger crossover trailed only the automaker's full-size pickups, Chevy Malibu sedan and smaller Chevrolet Equinox crossover in sales.

"Our new Traverse is designed and engineered to act and look more like an SUV," said Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell in a release. "Led by the all-new Z71, the 2024 Traverse builds on the success of its predecessor and will undoubtedly enable us to be in more customer driveways."

All models will be powered by a new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces an estimated 315 horsepower and 317 foot-pounds of torque. The current engine is a 3.6-liter V6 with 310 horsepower and 266 foot-pounds of torque.

GM's Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistance system uses a suite of cameras, sensors and mapping data to control the acceleration, braking and steering of a vehicle on pre-mapped highways. It also monitors the driver's attentiveness.

The redesigned Traverse is positioned between the Chevy Blazer crossover and larger, more capable and expensive Chevy Tahoe SUV. It is expected to be in dealer showrooms in early 2024, according to GM.

GM did not release pricing for the vehicle, which was revealed at its Lansing Delta Township plant in mid-Michigan, where the crossover is produced. The current starting price of the Traverse ranges from about $34,500 to more than $55,000.

Boosting production

GM executives during the reveal of the vehicle Monday said the company will be adding a third shift to the plant to produce the redesigned vehicle, which is expected to be assembled alongside redesigned versions of the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia. It will be the first time since 2017 that the plant will have three shifts.

"On the basis that we're looking to add a third shift, you can draw conclusions that we see demand being very, very strong in terms of this vehicle," GM North America President Rory Harvey told CNBC after the event, declining to disclose specific sales expectations. "We're confident that this vehicle is great for the volume."

The announcement of the third shift comes a day before GM formally opens what are expected to be contentious contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.

Officials with the company and union said timing of the announcement was coincidental, however the company has a history of making such announcements ahead of the talks.

Michael Trevorrow, GM vice president of North America manufacturing operations, said he's confident both sides can work together to achieve a deal that rewards the workers and assists the company.

"It's an opportunity. It's opportunity for our employees to get pay increases. It's an opportunity for us to go forward. To be able to support the future," said Trevorrow, a member of the bargaining team.

Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D director, whose responsibilities include the Lansing plant, said securing new products like the redesigned Traverse is always crucial regardless of the timing.

"Every negotiation has its challenges," he said, referring to these particular negotiations as "interesting." "There are a lot of things on the table ... The dynamics are unique and every four years they change."