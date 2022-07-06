Georgia DA Won't Rule Out Subpoena for Trump in Election Interference Investigation, Says More Allies Will Be Called

A Georgia district attorney said she will not rule out having a special grand jury issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump and his allies criminally interfered in the 2020 election in that state, where they sought to overturn the win of President Joe Biden.

Willis also said she expects the grand jury in Atlanta to issue additional subpoenas to people in Trump's inner circle or his associates in conne

The grand jury this week issued subpoenas for testimony to Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and six other attorneys who worked with the Trump campaign.

A Georgia district attorney on Wednesday said she will not rule out subpoenaing former President Donald Trump as part of her grand jury investigation into whether he criminally interfered in the 2020 election in that state.

"Anything's possible," Fulton County DA Fani Willis told NBC News. Willis added that she is "absolutely" not ruling out a Trump subpoena.

She also said she expects the grand jury in Atlanta to issue additional subpoenas to more Trump associates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The grand jury on Tuesday subpoenaed Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, six other attorneys who worked with the Trump campaign to overturn Georgia's election results as well as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham's lawyers on Wednesday said he would fight the subpoena for his testimony, saying it was all about "politics." Prosecutors want to question Graham about calls he had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on the heels of the November 2020 election, which President Joe Biden won.

When asked about Graham's response, Willis scoffed. "What do I have to gain from these politics?" she said. "It's some inaccurate ... estimation. It's someone that doesn't understand the seriousness of what we're doing."

She also wouldn't rule out subpoenaing Trump's family or former White House officials. "We'll just have to see where the investigation leads us," she said.

"I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game," Willis told NBC. "This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It's very important work. And we're going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case."

Willis wouldn't elaborate on why she wants to question Giuliani and Graham, saying, "I'm not going to get into the details of the investigation, but this is what I will tell you: Election interference is a very important subject."

"And what is important is that the grand jurors hear from anyone that may have impacted this election," she said.

Willis opened the criminal probe last year after revelations that Trump called Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, and asked him to "find" him enough votes to overturn Biden's win.

"All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes," Trump told Raffensperger in that call.

That conversation occurred four days before the U.S. Congress began meeting to certify that Biden had won the Electoral College vote, which reflected the results in Georgia and several other swing states where the Trump campaign was challenging the outcome.