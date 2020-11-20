Georgia Certifies Election Results, Confirms Biden Beats Trump

The secretary of state of Georgia on Friday certified the results of its presidential election race, confirming that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

The certification was expected after a recount confirmed the victory of Biden, the former Democratic vice president.

The Republican Trump has refused to concede that Biden defeated him in the national popular vote total, and that Biden has secured enough votes in the Electoral College to win the White House.

"I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct," said Secretary of State Brad Raffenseberg. "The numbers reflect the will of the people."

Trump's campaign has until the close of business on Tuesday to seek a machine recount of the ballots cast in the Peach State.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

