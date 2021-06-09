GameStop Names Former Amazon Execs Matt Furlong, Mike Recupero as Its New CEO, CFO

GameStop named former Amazon executive Matt Furlong as its new CEO.

GameStop said Wednesday that it has appointed former Amazon executive Matt Furlong as its new CEO.

Furlong will start his new role on June 21. He has worked for Amazon for nearly nine years, most recently leading the growth of its Australia business. Prior to that, he served as a technical advisor to the head of Amazon's North America consumer business and worked for Procter & Gamble.

Recupero began his career at Amazon 17 years ago. Most recently, he was the chief financial officer of its North American consumer business.

The video game retailer is in the early days of trying to turn around its business. It has named a fresh slate of executives to lead its shift from being a brick-and-mortar retailer to an online player that can fend off competitors like Walmart, Sony and Microsoft. The company also needs to pay off long-term debt and find a strategy to grow its sales. Its stock has also gotten a boost from a Reddit-inspired trading frenzy.

Over the past few months, it has hired three former Amazon executives, Jenna Owens, its new chief operating officer; Matt Francis, its first chief technology officer; and Elliott Wilke, its chief growth officer. It also tapped Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to lead its e-commerce efforts. It named him chairman at a shareholder meeting Wednesday.

Cohen, who was named chairman on Wednesday, took a stake in GameStop last year. In January, he and two other former Chewy executives were named to the retailer's board as part of an agreement with the company's management.

GameStop said in the spring that outgoing CEO George Sherman would step down July 31 or earlier, pending the appointment of a successor.