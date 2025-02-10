Money Report

GameStop, MicroStrategy shares rise after Ryan Cohen posts photo with Michael Saylor

By Yun Li, CNBC

Traders work underneath GameStop Corp. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, June 7, 2024. 
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of GameStop and MicroStrategy were on the rise Monday after Ryan Cohen, CEO of the video game retailer, posted a photo with Michael Saylor, co-founder and chairman of the largest corporate holder of bitcoin.

GameStop, day traders' favorite meme stock, climbed more than 7%, while MicroStrategy, which recently rebranded as "Strategy," saw shares rising 2.6%. Cohen uploaded the photo over the weekend on X, sparking speculation that GameStop is plotting another strategy around crypto.

The video game company had expanded into digital services in recent years by offering crypto wallets that let users manage their crypto and nonfungible tokens. However, the firm shut the service down in 2023, citing "regulatory uncertainty."

Cohen, co-founder of Chewy, bought shares in GameStop in 2020 and joined the board in 2021 as GameStop became one of the key stocks in the WallStreetBets meme trading mania.

His e-commerce experience fueled hopes that he could help modernize the brick-and-mortar retailer, but the company still struggles to adapt to changing spending habits by gamers. Trading in the stock remains highly volatile and speculative as meme stock personality "Roaring Kitty" continues to spur buying from retail investors.

Saylor's Strategy also has a fan base of retail investors as the firm touted its aggressive bitcoin-buying strategy. In the past year, the firm has raised billions of dollars through the sale of stock or convertible bonds for the sole purpose of purchasing more bitcoin.

Last week, Strategy said it's almost halfway to its ambitious capital-raising goal as it went on a buying spree throughout the postelection rally. As of Monday, Strategy holds roughly $47 billion worth of bitcoins on its balance sheet, about 2.5% of the total supply.

