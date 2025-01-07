Frontier plans new flights from JFK to big American Airlines hubs Miami, Los Angeles and Dallas

Frontier Airlines' new service will go to cities that are big American Airlines hubs.

Frontier said basic New York-Miami fares would start at $19 each way.

Miami flights begin in March, Dallas service rolls out in April, and Los Angeles starts in May.

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines is beefing up service in New York, planning new nonstop routes to major American Airlines hubs with fares starting under $20.

The airline plans to launch service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Miami International Airport on March 30.

A roundtrip flight leaving on April 1 and returning a week later was showing as $38 on Frontier's website for a basic ticket, which doesn't include a seat assignment or carry-on bag and is nonrefundable. The same trip on those dates on American, which includes a carry-on bag and a nonalcoholic beverage and snack, was going for $142.

Frontier has a base in Miami, but the airport is dominated by American.

Frontier is also launching flights between New York's Kennedy Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth four times a week, starting April 22.

On May 1, it plans to start daily nonstops between JFK and Los Angeles International Airport.

Frontier has been upbeat about its expansion and said it plans to get back to generating double-digit profit margins around mid-2025. The ultra-low-cost carrier's shares are up 17% since the start of the year, and it raised its outlook for the fourth quarter from as little as breakeven to a 4% pretax margin.