Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Germany's Merz fails to be elected chancellor in shock first-round parliamentary vote

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

Friedrich Merz, designated Federal Chancellor (CDU), is pictured during the signing of the coalition agreement between the SPD, CDU, and CSU on May 05, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
Florian Gaertner | Photothek | Getty Images
  • Friedrich Merz failed to get the majority needed to become German chancellor in a parliamentary vote Tuesday.
  • The result marks an unanticipated setback for Merz who was widely expected to secure the necessary votes and be officially sworn in later in the day.
  • The German Dax stock market index extended losses after the result to trade around 1% lower by 9:30 a.m. London time.

Friedrich Merz failed to get the majority needed to become German chancellor in a parliamentary vote Tuesday.

Merz needed at least 316 votes to become chancellor and only 310 members of parliament voted in his favor.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The German Dax stock market index extended losses after the result to trade around 1% lower by 9:30 a.m. London time.

The result marks an unanticipated setback for Merz who was widely expected to secure the necessary votes and be officially sworn in later in the day.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

After the result of the vote was announced the parliamentary session was halted to allow for factions to discuss among themselves. A second vote is expected at some point.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us