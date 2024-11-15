Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the postelection rally waned, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Vaccines

After President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, concerns began to swirl about how he'll deal with vaccinations.

Moderna slid 5.6% Thursday. The stock is 75% from the May high and is down 27% in November.

Pfizer was down 2.6% Thursday. The stock is 17.5% from the July high.

AstraZeneca fell slightly on Thursday. The stock is now 26% from the 52-week high. Shares are down 8.6% in November.

Merck was flat during the session, but the stock is 27% from the June high.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) dropped 3%. It is 8% from the high it reached earlier this week.

CNBC will have several big guests on 'Squawk Box' Friday morning

Home Depot CEO Ted Decker will be on "Squawk Box" in the 8 a.m. hour, Eastern. The stock is 4% from the mid-October high.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood will also be on "Squawk Box" in the 8 a.m. hour. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) fell about 3.5% Thursday. It is up 17% in November, and it's up 12% since the election.

Investor Ron Baron of Baron Capital is on in the 7 a.m. hour. Among other successes, he was an early backer of electric vehicle giant Tesla. Shares dropped 5.8% on Thursday. Tesla has fallen 13% since hitting a high Nov. 11. It is still up about 25% in November.

Electric vehicles

Alibaba

13F filings

Different people have varying feelings about the value of 13F filings, in which big investors reveal their stakes from the previous quarter. Sometimes they're dated. Sometimes they're not.

I think they're kind of neat-o. They provide insight into what these investors — some of whom are the best of our time — are doing.

David Tepper's Appaloosa Management was buying shares of Chinese companies PDD and JD.com. You might remember that he told CNBC viewers to buy Chinese stocks and ETFs on Sept. 26.

PDD Holdings owns online marketplace Temu. The stock is 32% from the May high and down nearly 18% in a month. JD.com is 30% from the October high. Shares are down about 18% in November.

Appaloosa doubled its stake in Lyft. The stock is up 38% in November… 14% from the March high.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought more than 1.2 million shares of Domino's Pizza. The stock is down 5% in four days. The stock is up roughly 6% in 2024, and it's 20% from the April high.

Intuitive Machines

CNBC TV's Morgan Brennan did some out of this world reporting on this space stock Thursday.

The company reported a big earnings jump Thursday morning, showing revenue was up 360%.

Brennan reports this is another commercial space company that could benefit from the new administration which could be aggressive on the next frontier.

The ticker is LUNR. The stock took off like a rocket early this morning, hitting a new high. However, it fell back to Earth quickly, losing 13% on the day.

Intuitive Machines is up 31% so far in November and 185% in three months.

Redwire is another space company on Brennan's radar. The stock is up about 14% in four days and has almost doubled in three months.

Retail sales

New numbers are due Friday at 8:30 a.m. Analysts are looking for a slight uptick.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is up 6% in November.

It hit a high on Tuesday.

Revolve is the top performer in the sector in November. I'm told by someone a lot more fashion-forward than I am (which is a low bar) that it's like an online department store.

Grocery Outlet is up around 27% in November.

Warby Parker is up 26% in November.

The biggest losers are Groupon, American Eagle and Five Below.

Boeing's CEO hits the 100-day mark