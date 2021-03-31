Free With Covid Vaccine: Krispy Kreme, Marijuana, Beer and More

Businesses are offering more incentives to encourage people to get their Covid vaccine.

Here's a running list of the freebies available now.

With almost every adult nearly eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, businesses are doing their part to motivate the masses.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering anyone with proof of a Covid vaccination a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

In Cleveland, Chagrin Cinemas is giving out free popcorn through the end of April to moviegoers with a vaccination card and Market Garden Brewery is offering 10-cent beers to the first 2,021 adults who bring their completed card.

The Mint Dispensary in Arizona offered a free cannabis edible to anyone that had one or both shots during the month of March.

And, the Greenhouse of Walled Lake, a marijuana dispensary in Walled Lake, Michigan, is giving anyone over the age of 21 with proof of vaccination a free pre-rolled joint. The "Pot for Shots" promotion is a "way of saying thank you for helping to end this pandemic and getting us back to normal," the dispensary said.

In an attempt to sweeten the deal for its own workers, Bangor Savings Bank recently said it will pay $500 to employees who are fully vaccinated.

Employers such as AT&T, Instacart, Target, Trader Joe's, Chobani, Petco, Darden Restaurants, McDonald's and Dollar General are among a growing list of other companies giving workers time off and extra money to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

AutoZone is also offering a one-time incentive of $100 for getting the shots.

Kroger is awarding employees $100 in store credit in addition to a one-time $100 payment for taking the vaccine. Publix said it will give associates a $125 gift card to use in the store after they get both doses.

Nearly one-quarter of employed Americans who probably or definitely won't get vaccinated would consider getting their shot if offered a cash bonus or stipend, according to a report by the Society for Human Resource Management.

And yet, as of the most recent tally, 88% of organizations are unsure or have no plans to offer any incentives to encourage vaccinations.

More than 9 in 10 workers said their employer is not providing incentives, or don't know whether they might be, the report also found.

But that's likely to change, according to Amber Clayton, director of the Society for Human Resource Management's Knowledge Center.

As vaccines become more available, and employers try to get back to business, we will see more businesses offering incentives, she said.

While a glazed doughnut is unlikely to tip the scales, "they are making a statement and supporting vaccinations," Clayton said.

A separate survey by Blackhawk Network found that this strategy could be effective.

More than two-thirds of workers said they would accept a monetary incentive ranging from as little as $10 to as much as $1,000. One-third said they would get vaccinated for a $100 or less.

Most said money was the best motivator, with paid time off a distant second choice. Blackhawk Network polled more than 2,000 adults in January.

