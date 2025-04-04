Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says, as shareholder, tariffs are ‘not good'

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said people will feel the effects of President Trump's U.S. tariffs on imports announced this week.

Co-founder Bill Gates said he wasn't sure if tariffs would extend beyond goods into services, where Microsoft mainly focuses.

President Trump's new tariffs on goods that the U.S. imports from over 100 countries will have an effect on consumers, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer told CNBC on Friday. Investors will feel the pain, too.

Microsoft's stock dropped almost 6% in the past two days, as the Nasdaq wrapped up its worst week in five years.

"As a Microsoft shareholder, this kind of thing is not good," Ballmer said, in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin that was tied to Microsoft's 50th anniversary celebration. "It creates opportunity to be a serious, long-term player."

Ballmer was sandwiched in between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and current CEO Satya Nadella for the interview.

"I took just enough economics in college — that tariffs are actually going to bring some turmoil," said Ballmer, who was succeeded by Nadella in 2014. Gates, Microsoft's first CEO, convinced Ballmer to join the company in 1980.

Gates, Ballmer and Nadella attended proceedings at Microsoft's Redmond, Washington, campus on Friday to celebrate its first half-century.

Between the tariffs and weak quarterly revenue guidance announced in January, Microsoft's stock is on track for its fifth straight month of declines, which would be the worst stretch since 2009. But the company remains a leader in the PC operating system and productivity software markets, and its partnership with startup OpenAI has led to gains in cloud computing.

"I think that disruption is very hard on people, and so the decision to do something for which disruption was inevitable, that needs a lot of popular support, and nobody could game theorize exactly who is going to do what in response," Ballmer said, regarding the tariffs. "So, I think citizens really like stability a lot. And I hope people — individuals who will feel this, because people are feeling it, not just the stock market, people are going to feel it."

Ballmer, who owns the Los Angeles Clippers, is among Microsoft's biggest fans. He said he's the company's largest investor. In 2014, shortly after he bought the basketball team for $2 billion, he held over 333 million shares of the stock, according to a regulatory filing.

"I'm not going to probably have 50 more years on the planet," he said. "But whatever minutes I have, I'm gonna be a large Microsoft shareholder." He said there's a bright future for computing, storage and intelligence. Microsoft launched the first Azure services while Ballmer was CEO.

Earlier this week Bloomberg reported that Microsoft, which pledged to spend $80 billion on AI-enabled data center infrastructure in the current fiscal year, has stopped discussions or pushed back the opening of facilities in the U.S. and abroad.

JPMorgan Chase's chief economist, Bruce Kasman, said in a Thursday note that the chance of a global recession will be 60% if Trump's tariffs kick in as described. His previous estimate was 40%.

"Fifty years from now, or 25 years from now, what is the one thing you can be guaranteed of, is the world needs more compute," Nadella said. "So I want to keep those two thoughts and then take one step at a time, and then whatever are the geopolitical or economic shifts, we'll adjust to it."

Gates, who along with co-founder Paul Allen, sought to build a software company rather than sell both software and hardware, said he wasn't sure what the economic effects of the tariffs will be. Today, most of Microsoft's revenue comes from software. It also sells Surface PCs and Xbox consoles.

"So far, it's just on goods, but you know, will it eventually be on services? Who knows?" said Gates, who reportedly donated around $50 million to a nonprofit that supported Democratic nominee Kamala Harris' losing campaign.

— CNBC's Alex Harring contributed to this report.

