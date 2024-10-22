Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested in sex trafficking case

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested in Florida and faces sex trafficking-related charges, a spokesman for federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York told CNBC.

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries was arrested in Florida and faces sex trafficking-related charges, a spokesman for federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Two of Jeffries' associates, Matthew Smith of West Palm Beach, Florida, and James Jacobson of Wisconsin, are also being charged in connection with the case, the spokesman said.

Jeffries and Smith will make their initial court appearance later Tuesday in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. Jacobson will be presented in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

All three men will be arraigned in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York at a later date, the spokesman said.

Brian Bieber, an attorney for Michael Jeffries, told NBC News in a statement, "We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media."

Abercrombie & Fitch declined CNBC's request for comment.

The news broke hours before federal prosecutors in Brooklyn were set to hold a news conference to announce the arrests of a "former CEO of a major company" and two others in a "sex trafficking and interstate prostitution case."

The criminal case comes a year after Abercrombie, Jeffries and Smith were sued in Manhattan federal court for allegedly turning a blind eye to sexual misconduct by the former CEO.

Jeffries was accused in that federal civil lawsuit of operating a sex trafficking ring that exploited young men who had hoped to become models for the company.

Abercrombie has allegedly already settled several complaints brought by individuals, "related to improper acts of Jeffries or Smith, some of which were related to sexual harassment or abuse," according to the civil suit.

An amended complaint in that case, filed in September, notes that the BBC found after a 2023 investigation that "Jeffries and Smith sexually exploited what is believed to be over 100 men during Abercrombie events they hosted around the world."

Attorney Brittany Henderson of Edwards Henderson, the law firm representing the plaintiff in the class-action case, said in a statement to CNBC, "Today's arrests are monumental for the aspiring male models who were victimized by these individuals."

"Their fight for justice does not end here. We look forward to holding Abercrombie and Fitch liable for facilitating this terrible conduct and ensuring that this cannot happen again," Henderson said.

Jeffries served as CEO of Abercrombie from 1992 through 2014. Smith was described in the civil lawsuit as Jeffries' long-time partner and "someone with apparent authority who Abercrombie allowed to work extensively for the brand despite not holding an official position within the company."

— CNBC's Gabrielle Fonrouge contributed reporting.