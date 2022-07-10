Ford's Mustang Mach-E Electric Crossover Is a Hit With Industry Insiders — That Could Help It Take on Tesla

Ford's first real attempt at an electric vehicle has been quite a hit with critics.

The Mustang Mach-E replaced the Tesla Model 3 as Consumer Reports' Top Pick in February 2022. It was named the Top Car in the Automobile Association of America (AAA) Car Guide in May. Car and Driver awarded it the magazine's first EV of the Year award in June 2021.

It was named the Utility of the Year at the 2021 North American Car and Truck of the Year awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the automotive industry.

All the praise is helping Ford take on Tesla, the biggest brand in EV's in the U.S. in terms of sales.

Ford's decision to call its first EV a Mustang drew some criticism from purists, with some arguing the vehicle isn't a real Mustang. But Ford wanted to position its first EV as a brash and fun car that draws on its heritage.

The highest-end Mach-E is the GT, which can travel from 0-60 mph in as fast as 3.5 seconds. Tesla's Model Y Performance, which costs about $7,000 more than the GT, claims the same acceleration time and has a longer range.

But reviewers have said the Mach-E has some features in its favor, apart from its lower price, such an in-vehicle entertainment system that's easier to use, superior driver-assistance features and better reliability.

Watch the video to see CNBC's Rob Ferris take the car out for a test drive.